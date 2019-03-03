GALLEY, Paul J.

GALLEY - Paul J. March 2, 2019, age 65. Father of Kyle Logan Galley; beloved son of Lois (nee Wagner) and the late James Galley; dear brother of Catherine (Glenn) Lange; uncle of Adam (Joanne) Lange and Scott (Katrina) Lange. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday March 7, 2019 from 12-1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd.), where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com