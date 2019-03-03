Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Hundreds brave icy waters for 50th Polar Bear Swim
The Buffalo Brass Machine leads swimmers along the parade route on Main St. before the 50th annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim for Sight at Olcott Beach Sunday March 3, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Polar Bear Swim Queen Helene Pavlock hugs other contestants after winning the contest.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People snap photos as the Buffalo Brass Machine leads swimmers along the parade route on Main Street.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Helene Pavlock, who was the Polar Bear Swim queen in 2017, blows a kiss as she dances to the Buffalo Brass Machine as they lead swimmers along the parade route.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Rescue crews wait for the swimmers on the ice of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fire fighters Tony Bandinelli, left, Megan Snyder, center, and Robert Horanburg, right, snap a selfie before the 50th annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim for Sight.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People get a good vantage point.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers take to the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ella Casullo gets a high-five before taking to the beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A pair of white swans flies over the 50th annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim for Sight at Olcott Beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers get ready to take to the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People snap photos.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People snap photos.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jamie Haenisch of Newfane walks out of the water.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dayna Hazlett wears a costume.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Someone lost a flip-flop.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Crowds watch the 50th annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Frank Harris takes to the water.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Coty Cowell gets some help taking off his wet clothes from his girlfriend Cheyanne Tera.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Dan Getman of Buffalo brought his inflatable duck to swim with.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People snap photos.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Mark Kryszczak carries a chunk of ice during the 50th annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Shelly Martin, left, and Jan Schaner, right, enjoy the water.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People watch the 50th annual Olcott Polar Bear Swim for Sight at Olcott Beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swimmers brave the frigid waters of Lake Ontario.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
People warm-up by a fire after the swim.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
More Galleries
Smiles at Taste of Vegan in Resurgence Brewing Co.
Smiles at WYRK Spring Acoustic Show in UB CFA
A Closer Look: The 1891 Fredonia Opera House
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Fat Tuesday Bar Crawl on Chippewa
Smiles at Paczki Day in the Broadway Market
Catches of the Week (March 6)
Smiles at Shamrock Run in Old First Ward
We asked: What does Ash Wednesday mean to you?
Photo:
1
/ 53
Sunday, March 3, 2019
Some 400 competitors turned out for the 50th Annual Polar Bear Swim for Sight at Olcott Beach, on the shores of Lake Ontario.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
WNYers splash into icy Lake Ontario in 50th Olcott Polar Bear Swim
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article