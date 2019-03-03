Subscribe Today
Towering ice along Lake Erie
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Warning signs posted in front of the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tomu2019s Tiki Bar along Hoover Beach in Hamburg is nearly surrounded with ice.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mounds of ice that were pushed by the high winds toward Hoaku2019s.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
An ice mound stopped advancing just before this home at Hoover Beach in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The ice chunks flowed on to the patio of Jack and Barbara Schultzu2019s home at Hoover Beach in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fay Davis looks out to the ice mound that covered her pation at her home on Hoover Beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Onlookers check out the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Cookie Yager of West Seneca gets a closer look at the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Renata Pagels and her mother, Elvira Petry of Hamburg, check out the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jessica Joyner of Blasdell and her children, Kaydence, 12, Ralph, 4, and Zayden, 2, check out the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Onlookers check out the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Melinda Rodgers of Tonawanda explores the mountains of ice left on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kathleen Rogers of Lackawanna takes a photograph of the mountains of ice.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ice built up along the banks and homes by Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Large chunks of ice remain on the Bird Island Pier.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Large chunks of ice remain on the Bird Island Pier.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Large chunks of ice remain on the Bird Island Pier.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Large chunks of ice remain on the Bird Island Pier.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on the Fort Erie, Ont., shoreline near the Mather Arch across the Niagara River from Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mountains of ice remain on Hoover Beach.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Taste of Vegan in Resurgence Brewing Co.
Smiles at WYRK Spring Acoustic Show in UB CFA
A Closer Look: The 1891 Fredonia Opera House
Smiles at Fat Tuesday Bar Crawl on Chippewa
Smiles at Paczki Day in the Broadway Market
Catches of the Week (March 6)
Smiles at Shamrock Run in Old First Ward
We asked: What does Ash Wednesday mean to you?
Sunday, March 3, 2019
Tons upon tons of ice ended up on the doorstep of homes at Hoover Beach in Hamburg last weekend, and on the shoreline at Fort Erie, and the Bird Island Pier.
