A truck leaves the shipping facility with a load of products headed for the market at the Sahlen Packing Co., which has operated on Howard Street in Buffalo since 1869.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Don Becker hangs up a rack of all-beef hot dogs as they are produced on the hot dog line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The process of making all-beef hot dogs begins with workers loading cuts of beef to be ground and mixed in the hot dog production area.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Fresh beef is ground and blended with spices at the beginning of the process for making all-beef hot dogs.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers set up the hot dog production line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jason Pizkorz hangs all-beef hot dogs on a rack as they are produced on the hot dog line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Jason Pizkorz hangs a rack of all-beef hot dogs as it comes off the production line. Once the rack is full, it will be loaded into a smokehouse where they will be cooked over several hours at low temperature.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Don Becker hangs all-beef hot dogs as they are produced.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Bill Gworek pushes a cart of turkey breasts into one of 10 giant smokehouses.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A bank of smokehouses where the meats are cooked.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A worker moves a rack of freshly smoked hams to the packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
After cooking for several hours in the smokehouse, racks of Sahlen's hot dogs are ready to be packaged in the hot dog packaging area.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Tafari Akono loads racks of smokehouse hot dogs into the packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Trish Myers keeps an eye on the equipment as hot dogs are loaded into the packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
After being broken up into individual hot dogs by the first phase of the machine, the smokehouse hot dogs are fed into the packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Kathy Starr sets up the packaging on the hot dog packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers load skinless hot dogs, marked with a stripe on the artificial casing during the cooking phase, into a packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers load skinless hot dogs into a machine that strips the artificial casing off the hot dogs on the packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers carefully measure skinless hot dogs by hand and load them into 5-pound packages on the packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A worker loads 5 pounds of skinless hot dogs into packages.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Five-pound packages of skinless hot dogs emerge from the end of a packaging line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Workers stack up cases of skinless hot dogs to be shipped.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A worker pulls a cart containing packages of hot dogs destined for the high-pressure pasteurization machine at the Sahlen Packing Co.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A worker unloads packages of hot dogs from the high-pressure pasteurization machine.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
After passing the packages through the high-pressure pasteurization machine, workers load them onto a conveyor to other workers who will box them for market.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Boxes to hold cases of hot dogs are stacked and ready to be filled with product.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Pallets of products ready to be shipped are stacked up in the new shipping facility that came on line last year at the Sahlen Packing Company, which has operated on Howard Street in Buffalo since 1869.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Joseph L. Sahlen is the fifth generation of the Sahlen family to run the Sahlen Packing Co. as it heads into its 150th anniversary year.
