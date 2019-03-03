St. Joes' Jack Gilbert and Niko Pavicich celebrate with their teammates after beating Fordham Prep 9-1 to win the CHSAA Championship on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joes celebrates after beating Fordham Prep.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joes celebrates after beating Fordham Prep.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joe's' Kellen Pulera celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period against Fordham Prep.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joe's' Sam Latorre checks Fordham Prep's Ross Bonetti into the boards.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joe's' Will Redding scores a goal against Fordham Prep's Mateo Vitale.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
St. Joes celebrates after beating Fordham Prep 9-1 to win the CHSAA Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
FLOP's Keegan Shanahan scores a goal against LID's Mackenzie Walkowiak in the first period of the Federation final at Northtown Center in Amherst on Friday, March 1, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
FLOP's Maggie Spyche stops a shot by LID's Jersey Phillips in the first period of the Federation final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
FLOP's Abigail Lillis battles LID's Bethany Horvatitis for the puck in the first period of the Federation final
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Amherst's Jaylen Stewart has his shot blocked by Iroquois Andrej Milinkovic in the first half of a game on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Iroquois' Andrej Milinkovic passes the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Amherst's Ja'Kye battles Iroquois' Matt Matia for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Amherst's Ja'Kye battles Iroquois' Matt Matia for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Amherst's Rayshawn Allen guards Iroquois' Trey Kleitz as he brings the ball up the court in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Amherst defender Emma Klein tries to get the ball from Maryvale player Alana Falter during the first half of the Section Six A2 Semifinal at Kenmore West High School on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst defenders Ella Wanzer and Leah Shutts surround Maryvale forward Katelyn Cadwallaader during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst player Ella Wanzer grabs an offensive rebound against Maryvale during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst forward Isabel Steimie grabs an offensive rebound against Maryvale during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Amherst player Ella Wanzer shoots against Maryvale during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park defender Ebuka Quentin Nnagbo alters the shots of Canisius guard Dewayne Wass during the first half of the Class A Manhattan Cup final at the Koessler Center on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius forward Jason Martin drives past Park's Desmond Davis during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Canisius coach Kyle Husband talks to his team during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins shoots against Canisius during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Keonjay Carter drives to the basket against Canisius during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park celebrates a 64-47 victory over Canisius for the Class A Manhattan Cup final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's coach Richard Crozier prays over his team prior to playing St. Mary's for the Private School Championship at Harborcenter on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's player Daniel Reif avoids a flying puck against St. Joe's during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's goaltender Joe Fronczak makes a save against St. Mary's during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Mary's forward Daniel Pfalzer cannot tip a puck past St. Joeu2019s goaltender Joe Fronczak during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's player Kellen Pullera misses St. Mary's goaltender Kyle Karoleski during the second period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a victory over St. Mary's for the Private School Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's captains Jack Gilbert and Niko Pavicich celebrate a 4-1 victory over St. Mary's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
St. Joe's celebrates a 4-1 victory over St. Mary's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island goaltender Nathan Stroh makes a save against West Seneca West during the third period of the Division 2 School Championship at Harborcenter on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island player Tyler Hunt celebrates his goal against West Seneca West during the first period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
West Seneca West player Ethan Parson reacts to giving up a goal to Grand Island during the third period.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island celebrates a 3-2 victory over West Seneca West for the Division 2 School Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island goaltender Nathan Stroh celebrates a 3-2 victory.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island players celebrate a 3-2 victory over West Seneca West.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Grand Island captain Trevor Samplinski celebrates a 3-2 victory over West Seneca West for the Division 2 School Championship.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Park School's Noah Hutchins scores two points over Holy Trinity's Trevor Rohlehr in the second half of Catholic boys basketball at the Canisius College Koessler Center on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Park Ebuka Nnagbo scores two points over Holy Trinity's AJ Knight.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Park's Jai'Den Dunn saves the ball from going out of bounds and passes it past Holy Trinity's Timothy Kiggins.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Park's Ebuka Nnagbo rebounds the ball.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Park's Ebuka Nnagbo rebounds the ball.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Park's Noah Hutchins is fouled by Holy Trinity's Michael Sixsmith in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Park's Ebuka Nnagbo rebounds the ball.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Niagara Falls forward Jaemon Turner is defended by Williamsville Northu2019s Joseph Nusall during the first half of the Section VI Class Class AA final at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls Morgan Montgomery and Williamsville Northu2019s Scott Becht battle for a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot scores against Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls players Jalen Bradberry and Willie Lightfoot celebrate an overtime victory against Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls' Josiah Harris draws a charge on Williamsville North forward Nicholas Maniscalo during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Niagara Falls guard Willie Lightfoot holds up three fingers after a 3-point basket against Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean guard Mike Schmidt drives to the basket against City Honors during the first half of the Section VI Class Class B1 final at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean forward Matt Droney drives to the basket against City Honors.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean guard Mike Schmidt drives to the basket as he is defended by City Honors' Kevion Taylor.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean player Jack Dwaileebe defends City Honors shooter Jaden Slaughter during the second half of the Section VI Class Class B1 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean coach Jeff Anastasia celebrates his 60th career coaching victory with a 61-48 victory over City Honors.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean guard Mike Schmidt is introduced prior to playing City Honors.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Allegany-Limestone celebrates a 50-29 victory over Olmstead in the Section Vi Class Class B2 final.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olean player Josh Bihler defends City Honors shooter Amir Radford during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olmstead forward Marciano Lamar drives past Allegany-Limestone defender Conner Golley.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olmstead coach Andrew Busch against Allegany-Limestone.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olmstead player Lawrence Jackson tips a rebound against Allegany-Limestone.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olmstead defender Renard Siders grabs an Allegany-Limestone rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olmstead defender Marciano Lamar grabs a rebound against Allegany-Limestone.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Olmstead players Trevor Young and Renard Siders surround Allegany-Limestone player Jayden Gustafson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Christian Central Academy guard Singo Lekeuneu drives to the basket against Buffalo Seminary during the first half of the Monsignor Martin Class B girls final at Villa Maria College on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens argues a call during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Seminary player Aleigh Celotto and Christian Central Academyu2019s Mia Opfer battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Seminary players Lilly Johnson and Bridget Conboy reach for an offensive rebound against Christian Central Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Seminary forward Bridget Conboy is defended by Christian Central Academyu2019s Rose Mayer.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Christian Central Academy seniors Singo Lekeuneu and Anna Fleming celebrate a victory over Buffalo Seminary.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Christian Central Academy celebrates a victory over Buffalo Seminary.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Seminary player Bridget COnboy reacts to missing a free throw against Christian Central Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Seminary player Aleigh Celotto looks to pass around Christian Central Academyu2019s Singo Lekeuneu.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mt. St. Maryu2019s player Lauren Mucia grabs a loose ball against Sacred Heart during the Monsignor Martin Class A girls final at Villa Maria College on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sacred Heart celebrates a championship over Mt. St. Maryu2019s for the Monsignor Martin Class A girls final at Villa Maria College on Friday, March 1, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mt. St. Maryu2019s Grace Ou2019Brien consoles Rayven Johnson after losing to Sacred Heart.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Mt. St. Maryu2019s defender Lauren Mucia and Sacred Heartu2019s Morgan Giancaterino battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Amelia Young shoots against St. Mary's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara coach Nick Ou2019Neil celebrates a basket against St. Mary's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara players Mia McCarthy, Robbyn Sommerville and Angel Parker celebrate their victory over St. Mary's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara players Gianna Padula and Amelia Strong reach for a rebound against St. Mary's.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara guard Angel Parker dribbles around St. Mary's defender Shay Ciezki.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara's Justin Hemphill scores two points over Nichols Christopher Stineman in the first half of the boys basketball Manhattan Cup Final at the Canisius College Koessler Center on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara's Justin Hemphill scores two points over Nichols' Christopher Stineman in the first half of the boys basketball Manhattan Cup Final.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara's Yehoshua Lee scores two points over Nichols Jonathan Goodloe.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara's Yehoshua Lee scores two points over Nichols' Christopher Stinemanin.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara's Avion Harris scores two points over Nichols' Christopher Stinemanin
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara beats Nichols 70-47 to win the Monsignor Martin Boys Basketball Championship at the Canisius College Koessler Center.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara beats Nichols 70-47 to win the Monsignor Martin Boys Basketball Championship at the Canisius College Koessler Center.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Nichols' Christopher Stineman battles for the ball against Cardinal O'Hara's Hakim Singer.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
LakeshoreMaggie Jimerson lost the rebound to Amherst Morgan Halt in the second half during the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lakeshore Noeleni Comfield stuffs Amherst Amaya Woods shot in the second half during the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lakeshore Celina Park rebounds the ball away from Amherst Morgan Halt in the second half during the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lakeshore Tashawni Comfield celebrates after beating Amherst 67-62 to win the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lakeshore celebrates after beating Amherst 67-62 to win the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern Erin Radack brings the ball up the court against Olmsted in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern Erin Radack brings the ball up the court against Olmsted Gabrielle McDuffie in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern Gianna Hoose scores two points over Olmsted Eliza Conyers in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern Carissa Minarovich garbs the ball away from Olmsted Eliza Conyers in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern Allison Lundmark guards Olmsted Eliza Conyers in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern fans cheer on their team against Olmsted in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern head coach Dave Turnbull cheers on his team against Olmsted in the second half during the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Southwestern beats Olmsted 58-45 to win the Class B2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Grand Island Kayla Robinson passes the ball past Williamsville South Amari DeBerry in the first half during the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South Amari DeBerry rebounds the ball away from Grand Island Samantha Bailey in the first half during the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South Amari DeBerry scores two points over Grand Island Samantha Bailey in the first half during the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South Tatyjana Scalisis is fouled by Grand Island Kayla Robinson in the first half during the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South beats Grand Island 65-45 to win the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South Ava Urbaniak is fouled by Grand Island Kayla Robinson in the first half during the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lakeshore Tashawni Comfield covers Amherst Amaya Woods in the second half during the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lakeshore Sophie Snyder steals the ball away from Amherst Amaya Woods in the second half during the Class A2 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Williamsville South head coach Kristen Dolan cheers on her team against Grand Island in the first half during the Class A1 Girls Basketball Championship at the Buffalo State College in Buffalo, NY on Sunday, March 3, 2019. James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
