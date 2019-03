GALL, Lea J.

GALL - Lea J. Of Angola, NY, March 1, 2019, beloved daughter of Dorothy (Arcara) and the late Melvin Gall; sister of Robert Ginnetti, Cindy, David (Linda), Steven (Barbara) Gall, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Nytz and Suzanne (Marty Young) Gall; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services private. Arrangements by the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.