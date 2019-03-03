GALBO, Dolores E. "Dee" (Dudunelli)

February 24, 2019, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Galbo; devoted mother of Loretta R. Galbo; also survived by her loving friend of 65 years, Joan Palmisano. Dee was very involved in the Suburban Pistol League and she was classified as a sharp-shooter as a member of Niagara Frontiersman Pistol Club. She was an avid bowler, a Master Gardener, charter member of the Buffalo Area Day Lily Society and member/treasurer of WNY Hosta Society. Dee was well known for her famous Christmas cookies which she shared with everyone. No prior visitation. All services were held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Dolores' name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com