Of Lancaster, NY, March 1, 2019, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Gacek; dearest mother of Jacqueline Meyers, Deborah (James) Faso, Denise (Michael) Walczak, Mark (Cheryl) and the late Randall and Christopher Gacek; loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister of the late Robert Kozlowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 668-5666.