FOX, Margaret "Peggy"

FOX - Margaret "Peggy"

March 1, 2019, of Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of the late Thomas Fox; dear mother of Diana Lynn (Michael) Dinardo, Daniel Edmond, Peter John and the late James Marshall; loving grandmother of Michael, Angelo, James, Joseph, Angela and Thomas; also survived by six great-grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. Friends may call Tuesday 3-7 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm. Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com