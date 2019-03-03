FITZPATRICK, Brian B.

FITZPATRICK - Brian B. Passed away at Hospice on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Born on March 10, 1957 to James and Mary Alice (nee Riter) Fitzpatrick in Detroit. Brian remained in Detroit until he was 18. During his teen years his love of music and guitar playing developed. He loved the music of the 60's, Blues and Jazz. His knowledge of music and playing guitar were the focus of his entire life. Brian moved to Buffalo in the 1980's to be with his family and developed many cherished friends. He was an animal lover and devoted master to his dog Henry. He worked as a flower delivery man at his sister's flower shop and continued to play and perform music. A big supporter of liberal politics and enjoyed conversing as a knowledgeable advocate. Beloved brother of Kathy (Robert) Maloney and Maureen Bartley; uncle of Mary, Meeghan, Tara, Aaron (Anna), Solomon, Emile, Susan Anglada (Pedro) Bartley and Simone; also survived by many dear friends. Brian was predeceased by his brothers; James and Kearney Fitzpatrick. A Celebration of his Life will be held this summer at LaSalle Park where he visited often with his dear dog Henry. If desired, donations may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com