Woman on the West Side stabbed in arm and leg

A woman was stabbed in the arm and leg over the weekend while on the city's West Side, Buffalo police said Sunday.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Albany Street and West Avenue, where the victim was approached by a white female, about 20 to 25 years old, wearing jeans, a hoodie and long black leather coat, police said.

"This is a message from Dennis," the attacker said, before stabbing the female in the right thigh and forearm, according to police reports.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Buffalo General Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

Police provided no further information.