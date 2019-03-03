Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Jan. 25.

AMHERST

• 1 Bentham Parkway, Peter C. Faust; Peter Coatsworth Faust to Emily L. Leed; Thomas H. Leed Jr., $412,500.

• 102 Waterway Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Amanda L. Cardamone; Michael V. Cardamone, $384,158.

• 5095 Main St., Schmitt Sales to Sunoco, $376,000.

• 27 Gold Cup Drive, Leon V. Lewis to David V. Gallo; Frances M. Gallo; Rosemary S. Gallo, $325,000.

• 48 Ashbury Court, Mary Lou Gardner; Philip R. Gardner to Azevedo Rafael De Souza Oliveira, $305,000.

• 235 Berkley Road, Debra A. Liptak; Rachael L. Liptak to Alia Alshammary, $261,000.

• 22 Morningstar Court, James V. Bassett; Marilyn N. Bassett to Alyssa L. Desu; Alex Wenke, $244,650.

• 214 Breezewood Common, Lioudmila E. Langley to Daniel P. Topliffe Jr.; Susan M. Topliffe, $235,000.

• 71 Azure Pine Court, Kristin Taylor to John F. Brummer Jr., $205,000.

• 1272 Eggert Road, Bruno Lapsley Orlowski Bruno Limited Partnership; Bruno Lapsley Orlowski Bruno Ltd to Poverty Hill Holding Company, $170,000.

• 1422 Eggert Road, Loren J. Wehling to Kevin G. Appler, $164,000.

• 756 Edgewater Drive, Fallsconnection Holdings to Eileen Keh; Li Tang, $162,000.

• 39 Arcade Ave., David Cultrara to Nahshon N. Jagroop, $159,900.

• 243 Breezewood Common, HUD to Benjamin Lyszewski, $123,800.

• 127 North Autumn St., Robert Pusateri to Sutton Property Development, $100,000.

• 103 Christine Drive, Diane S. Steman; Diane S. Stenman to Gino Albini, $85,000.

• 4613 Chestnut Ridge Rd #a, Joanne M. Rich; Samuel P. Rich Jr. to Glenn T. Koszka; Susan A. Koszka, $70,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 1278 Carriage Drive, Bonnie Smeal; Theodore C. Smeal to Kristin Frauenhofer; Scott Frauenhofer, $270,000.

• Vacant land Boies Road, Kimberly Pierce; Sean Pierce to Norma Balcom; William G. Balcom, $195,000.

• 331 North St., Sue S Hillier Trust Tr to Brian J. Viger, $117,500.

• 42 Willis Road, Sally R. Holmes to Matthew Perry, $12,000.

BOSTON

• 4725 Pinecrest Terrace, Carlton P. Gill; Jill Momberger-Gill to Vicki Skinner, $239,500.

• 6130 West Tillen Road, Joan E. Gray; Jennifer A. Runfola to Madison Revolving Trust 2017, $91,560.

• 5060 Shero Road, Constance Crossan to David J. Nowicki; Theresa A. Nowicki, $75,000.

BUFFALO

• 142 Saranac, 5579 East River Road to Marino Estates, $690,000.

• 12 St James Place, Gray F. William; Gray F William III; Frederick W. Gray; Mary G. Gray; Molly G. Gray to Mark R. Uba, $450,450.

• 460 Richmond, Carolyn A. Ducey; Gordon W. Ducey to Alan T. Ducey, $420,000.

• 148 Fordham, Beverly Crabtree; Robert Crabtree to Robert Ian Danic, $365,000.

• 224 Jersey St., Jergo to Christopher Connolly; David Eisenbart, $275,000.

• 475 Fargo Ave., Jj Wags to Baraqah, $257,500.

• 60 Arbour Lane, Ann M. Zientek to Joshua N. Lamarti, $227,000.

• 109 Unger Ave., Edv Properties to Lc Strategic Realty, $210,000.

• 193 Parkdale, Megan Furrer; Jay A. Organek to Anna Delaney; Stephen J. Fabiano, $210,000.

• 311 Sanders, Gregory M. Vinal; Jeanne M. Vinal to Paul Berrios-Irizarry, $185,000.

• 235 Wallace, Kenneth Zaire Harris; Nadira Janelle Prashad to Timothy Drozda; Megan Smith, $179,900.

• 1118 West, Jeffrey A. Davis to Nathan J. Forschler; Anna Matejova, $177,000.

• 77 Alsace, Sisters of Mercy of The Americas New York Pennsylvania Pacific West Community; Sisters of Mercy of The Americas Regional Community of Buffalo Suc; Sisters of Mercy of The Buffalo Diocese Suc to Matthew Bratcher, $161,000.

• 104 Roanoke, Chase J. Wilkins to Daniel C. Lewis, $158,000.

• 311 Walnut, Herbert A. Richardson to Chris Augspurger; Megan Augspurger, $150,000.

• 61 Delavan West, Hrr Family to Shahana Nasim; Naseem Shafi, $140,000.

• 788 Abbott, Amy L. Moffett; Robert H. Moffett to Sharon Lipa, $138,000.

• 1372 Clinton St., Tripoint Brewing Company; Tripoint Brewing to Kanakame, $127,000.

• 140 Blaine, Key Flooring; Queen City Invest to Rosso Properties, $125,000.

• 46 Treehaven, Agnes C. Means to Tina M. Lamancusa, $122,960.

• 15 Seneca Parkside, Michael Acquino to Joseph B. Acquino, $120,000.

• 12 Folger, Lori Arcara; Michael Arcara to Christine M. Lucca; Jeremy F. Lucca, $115,000.

• 241 Monroe, Beth Ann Roy to Shamika N. Ealy, $111,300.

• 72 Rejtan St., Kathleen M. Ratajczak; Lawrence J. Ratajczak to Pine Property Group, $110,000.

• 106 Lafayette Ave., Stacey Watson to Lisa E. Cooper, $105,060.

• 145 Rebecca Park, John R. Mcgwier; Arcangelo Petricca to Rsr Home, $100,300.

• 60 Koester, William Wasielewski to Michale L. Lopez, $100,000.

• 80 Remington, Jennifer A. Hardesty; Melissa Tocha to Citizens Bank NA, $98,259.

• 172 Herkimer St., Ngwe Thein to Khaing M. Naing, $95,000.

• 171 Blaine, Mohammed Muthahar Al-Tashi to Marek Gozdzialski, $86,900.

• 127 Kelburn, Redbird Properties to Shomi Arora; Shang Lin Tsuei, $81,500.

• 264 Michigan St., Claudia Allen; Daniel Brick to Saif Commercial, $81,500.

• 2 Dorris, Reliance Property Solutions to Alliance Properties USA, $78,000.

• 163 Schiller Ave., Danielle Weber; Scott Weber to Carousel Development Corporation, $77,500.

• 34 Newport, Agatha L. Lombardo to Buffalo House Guys, $73,000.

• 100 St Marys Road, Fakrul Islam to Natalia Lopez Cerquera, $70,000.

• 288 Herkimer, Nicholas Grd Baich; Bauer Marilyn A Agt to Daniel R. Hanna, $69,900.

• 1 Palos, Sunshines 304 to Kamal Haider, $68,500.

• 62 Northrup West, Steven B. Bengart; Keith J. Hughes to Sre Development, $68,251.

• 42 Kane, Dober Persiko to Maxim Strombski, $65,000.

• 754 Amherst East, Buffalo Fortes to Tahmina Begum, $62,000.

• 462 Northland, Mohammed Porash Ali to Abdul Muhith Junel, $61,000.

• 118 Abbott, Richard A. Willard Jr. to Cory Mcallister; Melissa Mcallister, $60,000.

• 280 Ludington St., Mary Ellen Mustarella to Alif Estates, $58,000.

• 222 Hewitt, Jeffrey Abate; Craig M. Dunn; Craig Dunn to Bcg Nadlan, $55,116.

• 77 Pries, Brian Russillo; Frank Russillo to Larea Costner, $55,000.

• 327 Delavan East, Kamala Fernando; Neville A. Fernando to Mohammed Alferdous, $55,000.

• 120 Waverly, Mohammed M. Alam to Nahid Sultana Nasim; Ahm Nasimullah, $55,000.

• 136 Arden St., Margaret Bennett; Margaret S. Bennett to 416 Homez, $50,000.

• 418 Hertel, Laurent Gary St; Laurent Marie St to Edioriel Garcia, $50,000.

• 21 Chandler St., Jcsf to S&b Housing, $50,000.

• 133 Longnecker, James A. Falter to Delight Realty, $50,000.

• 157 Goembel, Mohammed Osman to Mohammed Shamsul Alam, $44,000.

• 114 Hirschbeck, A 2 Won Contracting to Geyser Search, $40,000.

• 317 East St., A&c Realty of WNY to Robert Loeb, $40,000.

• 783 Perry St., Paul K. Stanek to Tayrona Development, $35,000.

• 24 Hirschbeck, Tahmina Bezum; Shihab Uddin to Runa Laila, $33,000.

• 14 Woodside, Douglas Crowley; Douglas W. Crowley to Grieser Properties, $32,165.

• 45 Krupp Ave., Shirley Alexander; Sharon Stern Gerstman to Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-Rms1 Tr; US Bank NA Tr, $27,000.

• 28 Memorial, Latosha V. Hinson; Steve C. Hoskins Jr. to Mohsin House Corp, $25,000.

• 184 Smith, Toni Mcmillan to Jennifer Mccants, $20,000.

• 651 Ferry East, Vera Dees; Vanessa Kitaw; Moss Veronica Est Ben; Veronica Moss; Thomas J. Penteldon; Ethel Mae Scott; Joseph Scott; Terry Scott; Vanessa Scott; Velma Scott to Joseph Scott, $20,000.

• 648 Ferry East, Vanessa Kitaw to Velma S Taylor Supplemental Needs Trust 10012018 Tr, $20,000.

• 58 Central, Michael A. Diehl to James M. Lunge, $11,000.

• 12 Newton, Buffalo Escrow to Faisal Hasan Ali, $10,000.

• 122 Manhattan, Inez Samuels to Debra Sutton, $7,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 226 Griffith St., John J. Gilmour; Darlene L. Krajas; Darlene Krajas; Darlene L. Wyrosdick to Cooper Mr; Nationstar Mortgage dba, $186,071.

• 136 Mapleview Road, Jeffrey Kolarz; Patricia Kolarz to Md Hassan; Womee Salmaa, $152,500.

• 235 Grand Boulevard, Casmira Janora to Bernadette Niwemugeni, $149,235.

• 6a-d Springfield Drive, John J. Mordeno; Shirley P. Mordeno to Philip Cole, $148,000.

• 63 Balbach Drive, Romanos Georges to Angel Lee, $145,000.

• 91 Davidson Drive, Stacy Stawicki; Stacy L. Stawicki to Gregory C. Justen Jr.; Kristina J. Justen, $140,000.

• 257 Crandon, Barbara Ann Ivancic; Karen Elizabeth Kammerer; Jerome Frank Niedbalski; Jeanette Marie Provino; Kathryn Ann Reinard to Cynthia Winkelsas; Mark L. Winkelsas, $132,600.

• 66 Lydia Lane, Theresa M. Janczak to Steven R. Godzich, $130,000.

• 108 Burlington Ave., New Sun Harbor to Samantha Good, $126,000.

• 625 Mount Vernon Road, Kristin M. Piatko to Makia D. Wright, $120,400.

• 28 Delray Drive, Lynette M. Becker to Timothy G. Fennell, $120,000.

• 53 Hedley St., Betsey M. Ball; James Vincent Ball to Kaila J. Smith, $109,900.

• 841 George Urban Boulevard, Bronislaus Michael Czarnecki; Bruce M. Czarnecki; Bruce M. Czarnecki Jr.; Bronislaus M. Czranecki to Nargis Akhtar; Mohammad Main Uddin, $109,900.

• 39 Shanley St., Monti Fern J M; Monti Fern Jessie M Arie; Monti Fern Jessie Marie to Milburth Robert Joseph III; Samantha Ruth Owen, $109,180.

• 229 Beale Ave., Wolcott Development to Anthony Salvatore Milone, $107,900.

• 365 Pine Ridge Road, Robin M. Murcin to Gregory Peri; Kaeleigh Peri, $103,880.

• 139 Francis Ave., Angela Gallagher; Michael A. Gallagher to Thomas Gallagher, $100,000.

• 260 North Meadowbrook Pky, Michael F. Buckley; John J. Byczkowski; Robert P. Byczkowski to Ryan L. Pilarski, $92,700.

• 68 Karen Lane, Thomas R. Lasker to Nasir Tahir Dowlatzai; Zamani Nellofar, $92,000.

• 20 Cherry Lane, John T. Mergenhagen to Jessica M. Searer, $91,000.

• 19 Green Terrace, Diane M. Skura; Geraldine Skura; Suzanne N. Skura to Geraldine Skura; Brandon Steinbruckner, $90,000.

• 239 Oehman Boulevard, Gale F. Syty to Classic Renovation Team, $85,000.

• 4506 Broadway St., William E. Gersitz to Stonehenge Estates Depew, $82,500.

• 27 Hoerner Ave., HUD to Lizy Akter, $77,777.

• 22 Colby St., Nancy R. Adamski to Alfred Cherven, $69,000.

• 45 Tudor Road, Gretchen Gonzalez; Jimmie L. White Jr. to Asp International, $57,800.

• 1372 Harlem Road, Irene Simpson; Timothy Simpson; Patrick Stafford to Highland Properties of Buffalo, $53,400.

• 3905 Broadway St., Shaibi Fadel A M to Yahya Saleh Shaibi, $50,000.

• 155 Wellworth Place, Of Erie County; Joseph L. Maciejewski to Nicole Pearce, $8,500.

CLARENCE

• 5715 Waterford Lane, Essex Homes of WNY to Karin E. Kaye; Michael C. Sparcino, $673,745.

• 9545 Bent Grass Run - C, Villas At Spaulding Green to Elizabeth M. Tomasulo; Joseph A. Tomasulo, $323,075.

• 5891 Kamner Drive, Amy Lucinski; Kara Woeppel to Christina T. Sobczynski; Eric T. Sobczynski, $240,000.

• 4495 Hedgewood Drive, Laura L. Grenzebach; Cheryl L. Tubinis to Allexxia Mergenhagen; John T. Mergenhagen, $203,000.

• 8200 Greiner Road, William Kreutinger to Adam Kreutinger, $164,000.

• 8370 Lapp Road, Martin E. Whiteford to Jacqueline M. Mordaunt; Paul A. Mordaunt, $145,500.

COLLINS

• 5304 Route 39, Debra A. Cappella; Michael J. Cappella to Matthew J. Cappella; Meaghan Cappella, $280,000.

• 14251 School St., People of The State of New York; New York State Office of General Services Com to Collins 14251, $28,000.

EDEN

• 3371 Wepax Road, Melissa C. Gambini to David D. Livingstone; Denise Daley Livingstone, $228,000.

• 2804 West Pleasant Ave., Katherine Goodrich; Robert C. Goodrich; Robert Goodrich; Edwin P. Hunter; Edwin Hunter to Lsf9 Master Participation Trust Tr; US Bank Trust NA Tr, $171,049.

• 8880 Sisson Hgwy, Jeanne M. Wolf to Colleen M. Blasz; James A. Blasz, $123,000.

ELMA

• 1221 Maple St., Camino Development to Maple Road Elma Holdings, $871,000.

• 1231 Maple St., Ogiony Development to Maple Road Elma Holdings, $579,000.

EVANS

• 8418 Southwestern Boulevard, 8418 Marshalling; Southtowns Auto Auction to Copart of Connecticut, $3,000,000.

• 9783 Richmond St., Gary T. Ballowe to Calvin E. Moore; Tammy L. Moore, $150,000.

• 9573 Smith Road, Lynn M. Kushner to Tiffani M. Baxter; Joseph Kushner, $90,000.

• Vacant land Beachwood, Edward R. Baumler; Jane M. Baumler to Michael Wrobleski, $18,655.

• 9389 Orange St., Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation to Mwe Enterprises, $15,000.

FARNHAM

• Vacant land Erie Road, David W. Stresing to Jennifer Page; John J. Page; Marjorie A. Page, $20,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 2352 Grand Island Boulevard, Leonard J. Alessi; Louise Alessi to Tma Gi, $525,000.

• 3054 Bedell Road, Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Kevin C. Flaherty; Lisa M. Flaherty, $331,000.

• 211 Colonial Drive, Karen Sue Goc; Mark W. Goc to Anthony M. Mallais, $167,000.

• 57 Schwegler Road, Joshua Lange; Joshua S. Lange to Barjeet Kaur; Nirmal Singh, $150,000.

• 3391 Wallace Drive, Janet M. Paonessa to Kevin P. Dobson Jr., $110,000.

• 2403 Bush Road, Raymond Nuchereno Rebocable Living Trust 012417 Tr to David A. Spiesz, $77,500.

HAMBURG

• 1 Main St., 1 Main Holdings to 7202 Boston State Road, $525,000.

• 6244 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Cheryl L. Monaco; Mark E. Monaco, $284,900.

• 5200 South Park Ave., College Hilbert to 5272 South Park Ave. , $200,000.

• 5216 Abbott Road, Linda D. Gomez; Marshall S. Gomez to Eric M. Hallinan; Rebecca R. Herrington, $172,500.

• 4880 Tim Tam Trl, Kathleen M. Russert-Hughes to Charles A. Krause Jr., $169,900.

• 4273 Glenwillow Drive, Ann Marie Biddlecom; Anne Marie Esford; Craig V. Smolkovich; Steven M. Smolkovich to Christopher J. Cammarata; Lina M. Cammarata, $167,000.

• 3996 Essex Place, 6831 Seneca St. to Dzevada Mulahmetovic; Smajil Mulahmetovic, $157,500.

• 4034 Allen St., Heidi Schultz; William Schultz to Svetlana Pulinski, $150,000.

• 4857 Mt Vernon Boulevard, Kathleen A. Fennie; Patrick J. Fennie to John J. Costianes; Teresa M. Watson, $148,500.

• 164 Oak Hill Drive, Emmy S. Fahey; Joseph C. Joy to John C. Sikorski, $143,000.

• 3471 Howard Road, Turessa L. Comstock to Alicia Rose Baxter, $142,000.

• 458 Sunset Drive, Joseph T. Zych to William Dunlap, $140,000.

• 3611 Dartmouth St., Jj Dartmouth to Jennifer M. Wiskemann, $101,000.

• 5358 Adams St., Mae Fannie; Fannie Mae to Allen Schmidt; Paulette Schmidt, $85,000.

• 5063 Lakeshore Road, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt Tr; US Bank NA Tr to John J. Duggan, $82,500.

• 6491 Burke Road, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A Tr; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Tr to Richard J. Hartman; David M. Kaseman, $74,000.

• 5463 Cooper Ridge, Pleasant Development to Peter M. Koschuk; Alysha A. Russo, $65,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 508 South Shore Boulevard, Chuck Abdallah; Sandra L. Abdallah; Skay M. Abdallah; Sandra L. Burdzy to Leisha Osullivan, $207,500.

• 23 Saint Marys Drive, Michael T. Farrell Jr.; Salishia Farrell to Laura Ortiz; Valerie Skrzynski; Walter J. Skrzynski, $160,000.

• 195 West Elmview Ave., Amanda L. Pero; Aric M. West to Nicholas Piechowicz, $128,500.

• 32-34 Martin Road, Kimberly A. Peccia; Michael T. Peccia to Barbara Kubik; Michael Kubik, $127,000.

• 283-289 Ridge Road, Ronald D. Amos to Tru, $112,500.

• 25 Date Ave., Thomas C. Dash to Brandon Carbone, $110,000.

• 15 Caldwell Place, Robert Sireika; Jason Szentesy to Mujahid Ahmed, $93,000.

• 36 Della Drive, Barbara Melisz to Helen Marsillo; Patrick N. Marsillo, $93,000.

• 16 Verel Ave., Audai Hiatham Abdalbake to Ramy A. Ali, $35,000.

LANCASTER

• 45 Middlebury Lane, Christopher S. Fedele; Jennifer L. Fedele to National Transfer Services, $417,000.

• 45 Middlebury Lane, National Transfer Services to Heidi M. Charland; Todd M. Charland, $417,000.

• 15 Arrow Trail, Carol V. Dorobiala; Joseph N. Dorobiala to Brittany Murdie; Ryan Murdie, $300,000.

• 704 Aurora St., Christine Schuster to Christopher Keicher; Elizabeth Ann Keicher, $262,000.

• 56 Newberry Lane, Christopher Keicher; Elizabeth A. Keicher to Franco A. Marcello; Lauren M. Marcello, $261,000.

• 57 Pleasant View Drive, Antonina Harasymchuk to Jennifer Lyn Boswell; Joshua Daniel Boswell, $158,500.

• 607 Columbia Ave., Claire L. Schlum to Deborah A. Reczek, $155,900.

• 86 South Irwinwood, Jody A. Andreessen; Cathy S. Jankowiak to Jenna Heeb; Brian Kocialski, $136,000.

• 610 Columbia Ave., Donald G. Symer to Jay Michael Logan, $123,000.

• 47 Aurora St., Walter E. Szplyman; Walter E. Szpylman Jr.; Walter Szpylman Jr. to 47 Aurora, $98,000.

• 3901 #61 Bowen Road, Adrienne M. Hydock; Donald J. Hydock to Richard G. Krolewicz, $93,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 140 Middlebury Road, Kalmuk Family Irrevocable Trust 012709 Tr to Patrick Zoeller; Sonia Zoeller, $343,000.

• 24 Burbank Drive, Arasalan Khan; Leah Lombardo to Kelly H. Wyrough, $227,000.

• 80 Hillside Ave., Anne Capriotto; Capriotto Irrevocable Trust 031104 Tr to 4943 Chestnut Ridge, $180,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 416 Ellicott Crk Road, George A. Sisson Jr.; Rachel A. Sisson to Kelsey Sarratori; Nicholas Sarratori, $178,250.

• 46 Elmwood Pk N, Linda Beavers; Celia Eckstein; Celia M. Eckstein; Taylor R. Eckstein Jr.; Cindy L. Stahlman to Melanie Nowakowski, $124,900.

• 59 Enterprise St., Edward L. Summers to Travis R. Leader, $95,000.

• 17 Dekalb St., Theresa A. Loffredo to Victoria M. Burtch, $83,000.

• 63 Fuller Ave., Mary Bronson; Mary Linda Bronson; John G. Keleher; Keleher John Leo Jr; Kathleen Zailac; Kathleen Zailic to Jill M. Welfare, $52,000.

• 28 Bellhurst Road, Thomas Caserta; William D. Chamberlin; Willian Chamberlin to Mohammed T. Ali, $46,700.

TONAWANDA

• 890 Ontario St., 03/23 to 2365 Elmwood Ave, $540,000.

• 27 Marilyn Court, Margaret E. Shotwell; Robert Shotwell to Calogero Campanella; Ann Marie Turner, $253,000.

• 170 Abbington Ave., Cyril Taylor; Karen Taylor to Deborah A. Hunter, $221,000.

• 350 Crosby Ave., James M. Baran; Carla A. Cuevas to Brianna M. Chicone; Kyle Mccluskey, $194,000.

• 83 Tulane Road, Sean B. Beecher to Mitchell Baehre, $185,000.

• 357 Crosby Ave., Andrew H. Bair; Elizabeth W. Bair to Daniel P. Snitzer, $176,000.

• 142 Joseph Drive, Ellen M. Wood to Sarah Daniels; Christoopher Tripi, $170,000.

• 30 Briarlee Drive, Megane Kunecki to Nicole Costa; Joseph Mallaber Jr., $160,000.

• 145 Somerton Ave., Eileen J. Erickson; Eileen K. Erickson; John M. Erickson to Dana Anastasia; Stephen Anastasia, $150,000.

• 24 Heath Terrace, Rebecca A. Sciandra to William J. Reyes, $149,000.

• 199 Rosemont Ave., Jeffrey R. Karaszewski; Suzanne M. Karaszewski to Marisa Gaiser, $147,000.

• 162 Fairfield Ave., Kc Buffalo Enterprises to Davis M. Lettieri; Amanda M. Patrick, $146,000.

• 447 Moore Ave., Ronnie Johnson to Tamara J. Braggs, $144,000.

• 807 Parker Boulevard, Jeffrey A. Nuccio to Daniel Figueroa; Traci Figueroa, $139,000.

• 262 Parkwood Ave., Gail F. Balsdon; James Balsdon to Emily A. Scioli, $136,500.

• 222 Liston St., Suzanne Mcmanus; Thomas Via to Tarris A. Kallay, $129,000.

• 26 Krehmore Place, Phyllis A. Terrance; Richard C. Terrance to Deborah L. Craggs; Charles Terrance, $125,000.

• 294 Wabash Ave., David P. Gardner to Samuel B. Gardner, $125,000.

• 37 Euclid Ave., Richard F. Neff to Reve R. Rofot, $125,000.

• 207 Floradale Ave., Liza Piracci to Betty Darrow; Nicholas A. Darrow, $107,000.

• 357 Woodgate Road, Brick Daniel E Bkr Tr; Chirico Paul Bkr Tr; Malcolm H. Mackay Jr.; Patricia Zimmerman to John Evelt, $86,000.

WALES

• Vl Big Tree Road, Bernard J. Shevlin Tr. to Daniel P. Reardon, $82,500.

WEST SENECA

• 189 Pinewood Dr4919, Dennis J. Stupski; Michelle M. Stupski to Richard D. Benkleman, $310,000.

• 66 Morris Cres, Krystyna Hanley; Andrew Masterson to Brent L. Bliss, $195,000.

• 359 Mill Road, Anthony M. Mazur to Aaron D. Juliano, $180,000.

• 260 Schultz Rd2518, Andrew J. Stansberry to Dennis R. Dustin Jr.; Christy Weber, $169,900.

• 105 Tindle Ave., Richard D. Benkleman to Camille Arth; Nicholas Boccio, $157,000.

• 2387 Berg Road, Anne K. Zimbardi; Michael T. Zimbardi to Carrie A. Zimbardi, $142,500.

• 22 Briarwood Drive, Joseph P. Oneill; Rochelle M. Oneill to Robert John Erickson, $137,500.

• 601 Harlem Road, Dawn M. Pohlman; Mark J. Pohlman to 601 Harlem Road, $130,000.

• 281 Wimbledon Ct1944, Kenneth J. Strell Sr. to Michael J. Benzinger, $125,000.

• 50 Aurora Ave1123, Leone Dwellings to David Czyz; Jessica Newark, $116,000.

• 53 Marann Ter3439, Daria L. Pratcher; Alphonso L. Welch; Susan L. Welch to Wells Fargo Bank NA, $110,000.

• 80 Greenfield Ave., Thomas S. Wojcik; Christine W. Zona to Matthew J. Wojcik, $100,000.

• 30 Bernadette Ter3804, Kim Colley; Donn Schmit to Raymond M. Szyper, $100,000.