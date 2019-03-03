ECC, FeedMore to announce college food pantry

Erie Community College will add a college food pantry program.

ECC and FeedMore WNY will announce on Monday their new partnership, which will place food pantries on the campuses of the community college.

ECC President Dan Hocoy and FeedMore President Tara Ellis will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. at the new pantry on the City Campus, located at 121 Ellicott St.

The Food Bank of Western New York and Meals on Wheels for Western New York recently joined forces and are now one organization known as FeedMore WNY. Together, they hope to reach more people more efficiently, by adding new programming that targets underserved populations.