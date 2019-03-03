DRAPO, Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks

DRAPO - Dr. Peggy Jean Brooks Born April 22, 1928, passed away February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Charles F. Drapo. Survived by sons, Charles J. Drapo, Donovan Z. Thomas; daughter, Jody D. Fairman; granddaughters, Shannon D. Copeland and Kelly L. Thomas and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a sister, Glenna Sternin and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as many close friends. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. No services will be held per her wishes.