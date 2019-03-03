DOLAN, Bernard F.

DOLAN - Bernard F. 72, of Buffalo, New York, Saturday (February 23, 2019), in Beechwood Continuing Care, under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Bernard was the husband of Susan (Johnson) Dolan; father of Karen Smith and the late William Dolan; step-father of Amy (Glen) Dragon and Alex (Jennifer) Johnson; brother of Daniel (Lee) Dolan and the late Mary Ellen (Wayne) Weller; grandfather of Sean and Sara Dolan, Kayla Smith and Lucas Johnson; former husband of Susan (Baker) Goodman; also surviving are several nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 18 at 1 PM at the Durham Memorial Outreach Center, 174 E. Eagle St., Buffalo, in the gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Guest registry at Wattengel.com