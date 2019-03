DODD, Audrey B. (Plunkett)

DODD - Audrey B. (nee Plunkett)

Of Hamburg, NY, February 23, 2019, loving wife of Ernest Dodd; loving mother to Beverlyann Zier and the late Ernestine Edwards and Robert Dodd; cherished grandmother to five grandchildren and great-grandmother to six great-grandchildren. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrused to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME.