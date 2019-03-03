DeSIMONE, John A. PhD

DeSIMONE - John A. PhD.

Of Richmond, VA, formerly of Buffalo, entered into rest February 26, 2019, beloved husband of Shirley (nee Crouch) DeSimone; devoted father of Jonathan (Helen) DeSimone and Lisa DeSimone; loving son of the late John and Carmella DeSimone; dear brother of Donald (Barbara) DeSimone, Ronald (Beverly) DeSimone and the late David DeSimone and Anthony (Shirley) DeSimone. No prior visitation. Private service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com