DENDLER, Maryann (Cislo)

Dendler - Maryann

(nee Cislo)

Of West Seneca, NY, February 28, 2019; beloved wife of Michael C. Kosowski; loving mother of Yvonne (William) Westfield, Michelle (David) Gonsiorek and Christopher Dendler; cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dearest daughter of the late Leo and Mary (nee Kornowicz) Cislo; dear sister of Robert (Carol) Cislo, Shirley (late Gary) Lafferty, Susan (late Norman) Locher and the late Raymond (Rosemarie) Cislo and Leonard (late Joyce) Cislo; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Monday from 3-8 pm at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. where prayers will be said Tuesday at 10:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Church at 11 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org. Share your condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com