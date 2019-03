DEAN, Dale L.

DEAN - Dale L. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest February 25, 2019. Husband of Donna (nee Johnson) Dean; devoted father of Mike, Dale II, Justin and Joe; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren; loving son of Eugene and Thelma Dean; dear brother of the late Gary and Terry. No prior visitation. Private Service. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral home (Southtowns Chapel).