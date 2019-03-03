CZEKAJ, Lisa M. (Beck)

February 27, 2019, of West Seneca, NY, beloved wife of Robert E.; dear mother of Derek Krueger, Corey Krueger (Jamie) and Ryan Czekaj; sister of James Beck (Liz), Lucy (Craig) Davis, Robert (Colleen) Demma, Amy (Michael) McKibbin and Autumn Beck; dear daughter of Patricia (James) Demma and James Beck; daughter-in-law of Henry (Kathleen) Czekaj and Janice Derenda (Paul); sister-in-law of David Czekaj and Aaron Czekaj; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, and in Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Monday from 3-7 PM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com