COLATARCI, Valerie Rose (Vona)

COLATARCI - Valerie Rose (nee Vona)

Age 73, of Tonawanda, on February 24, 2019, after a long illness, beloved wife of Ronald P. Colatarci; loving mother of Alisa (Jon) Reimann, Maria (John) Chiarenza and Diana (Joseph) Aiello; proud grandmother of Vincent, Giana, Alexa, Evan, Angelo, Jack, John and Nicolas; sister of Diane (John) Jacob and Daniel (Kathy) Vona and the late James Vona (Jacqueline); daughter of the late James and Allene (nee Miller) Vona; also survived by several nieces, nephews and friends. Services were private. Entombment was at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Arrangements by BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.