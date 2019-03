CHESTER, Barbara A. (Dicianne)

February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of David A. Chester; loving mother of Shawn D. (Elizabeth) Chester and the late Dawn M. Chester; cherished grandmother of Derek D., Stephen D., Hayden Z., Phoebe A. and the late Sebastian B. Chester; dear sister of the late Nancy (John) Gugliuzza; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service for relatives and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by Cusack funeral home, West Seneca, NY (828-1846).