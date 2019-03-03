CAITO, Linda M. (Stewart)

CAITO - Linda M. (nee Stewart)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael D. Caito; devoted mother of Tracy Caito (William Csati) and Michael Jr. (Amanda) Caito; cherished grandmother of Madison, Jackson, Gia, William and Lucie; loving daughter of the late Margaret Closser; dear sister of Diannia (Michael) Lisowski, Deborah (John) Burdell, Curtis (Terry) Stewart, Monte (Susie) Stewart and Sheila (Harland) West. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem Rd., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com