BUSH, Jane E. (Betz)

BUSH - Jane E. (nee Betz)

February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Bush, Sr.; dear mother of James, Jr., Thomas (Patricia) and Richard Bush; grandmother of Alison, Megan, Jimmy III, Andrew and Callie (fiance BJ Stack) Bush; great- grandmother of Madelyn Ann. Jane was a former parishioner of Brighton Community Baptist Church. Private Services will be held. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.