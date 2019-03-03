SNL's 'Weekend Update' takes its shot at Bills

The Bills have often been the butt of jokes, and the testimony from Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump inflated his net worth by $4 billion in trying to buy the team has provided another opportunity.

During Weekend Update on "Saturday Night Live," Colin Jost took his shot.

“Cohen said that Trump inflated his net worth by $4 billion in an effort to buy the Buffalo Bills," Jost said. "You lied to buy the Bills? That’s like using a fake ID to get into a Nickelback concert.”