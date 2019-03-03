Bills add former Patriots center as offensive assistant

The Bills have added former New England Patriots center Ryan Wendell as an offensive assistant, a team spokesman confirmed. The addition was first reported by ESPN.

Wendell, who turns 33 Monday, is making his coaching debut and is reunited with Bills offensive coordinator and former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll.

Wendell played eight seasons in the NFL, retiring after injuries limited him to a total of three games in 2015 and '16. He played all but one of his 80 career games with the Patriots, starting all 16 games in 2012 and '13; the other game was with the Carolina Panthers.

The spokesman said this is not the offensive assistant position vacated by Chad Hall's promotion to wide receivers coach.