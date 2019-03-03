BRIGGS, Margaret (Krebs)

Age 61, of Orchard Park, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born January 11, 1958 and spent her childhood in Clifton Springs and Syracuse, NY. She is the daughter of the late Francis Warner and the late Agnes Regina (Slattery) Krebs. A member of the National Honor Society, Margaret participated in cheerleading and school theater productions in high school and graduated from Most Holy Rosary School in Syracuse, NY in 1976. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, and received her Bachelors of Arts in English from SUNY at Buffalo in 1980. She also earned her Masters of Arts in Education from SUNY at Buffalo in 1999, graduating with highest honors. Margaret taught Honors English and British Literature at Nardin Academy from 2001-2018. She was renowned by her peers for her extensive knowledge and passion for her students and her coursework. Beloved wife of Richard Briggs; loving mother of Berkeley (Daniel) Sassman and Matthew (Katie) Briggs; grandmother of Aubrey, Elise, Jack and Zoe; sister of Jean (Peter) Babbles, Stephen (Christine Povinelli) Krebs, Andrew (Laurie) Krebs, John (Margaret) Krebs, Ellen (Stephen) DiRienzo and Michael (Charmaine) Krebs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Church of the Most Holy Rosary, 111 Roberts Ave., Syracuse, NY. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 6, from 4-7 PM at F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice Buffalo https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving/give-hospice/ Roswell Park https://www.roswellpark.org/giving