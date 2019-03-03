BRIELE, Edward John

BRIELE - Edward John Age 69, February 27, 2019, of Wheatfield, NY. Beloved husband of Judith "Judy" (nee Kindron) Stahl Briele; loving father of Melissa (Lucas) Langworthy; loving stepfather of Kenneth Stahl Jr. and Craig (Erin) Stahl; adored grandfather of Gianna, Nick, Isabella, Christian, Peyton, Malayna, and Xena; dear brother of Patricia (Richard) Kinney; brother-in-law of Sheryl (Frank) Scarpinato, Kathy (Debra) Kindron-Christina, David (Vernie) Kindron, Jeff (Darsi) Kindron and Brian (Anna) Kindron; devoted son of the late Edward and Margaret Briele; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Inurnment in Elmlawn Memorial Park Thursday at 11 AM. Friends invited. Ed would love all to wear jeans and tee-shirts! Please assemble at cemetery office. Ed retired after 35 years at GM Powertrain. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968-72, stationed at UBON RTAFB, Thailand, during the Vietnam War. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Ed's memory to Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 77, 47 Main St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Online condolences, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com