BONESKY - Robert J. March 1, 2019, beloved husband of 54 years to Carol (nee Smith) Bonesky; dearest father of Robert Bonesky, Jr., Laurie (Peter) Maurer, Norman (Catherine) Bonesky and the late Bonnie Bonesky; devoted grandfather of Peter and Melissa; dear brother of John (Nancy) Bonesky, Barbara (George) Wojtowicz and the late Annette Olson; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner Parker Blvd.).