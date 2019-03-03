BOMMER, Constance C. (Cameron)

BOMMER - Constance C. (nee Cameron)

February 25, 2019, loving mother of Elisabeth (Kevin Connors) Bommer-Connors and Michael (Janis) Bommer; cherished grandmother of Ethan, Rachel and Brooke Bommer; dear sister of the late Jeanne Eaton; also survived by nieces, nephews, many friends and her grand-dog Angus. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday morning, March 9th at 11 o'clock in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton Street, Williamsville. Memorials may be made to Kairos Prison Ministry of NYS, PO Box 825, Potsdam, NY 13676 or to the church. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com