BOEHEIM, Elinor L.

BOEHEIM - Elinor L. Entered into eternal life on February 26, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Irene Boeheim. Sister of the late Marion, Melvin and Norman. Loving niece and nephew of Karen (Greg) Lehner, Maureen (Bruce) Heatley, Keith (Dianne) Boeheim, Eileen (Greg)Henderson; great-aunt of nine, great- great-aunt of 15, great-great-great-aunt of one. Elinor was an anatomical gift donor to the University of Buffalo. Memorial donations may be made to the Crossroads Lutheran Church, 4610 Main St., Amherst, NY 14226.