[BN] Blitz newsletter: Sean McDermott shows human side at NFL scouting combine

Taking part in a panel discussion at the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum during the scouting combine in Indianapolis, Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott was struck by a photo he shared of his 10-year-old daughter Maddie dressed like him for her school's career day.

“I almost got emotional up there, watching it,” McDermott told News beat writer Jay Skurski after the forum. “I'm thinking, ‘We're at the combine and my daughter's picture is up on the screen.’ It's emotional for me because I know what the Bills and how important my job is to my family. You see coaches on TV maybe, but sometimes you forget that there's families behind them that really put a lot into the job as well. That's on a personal level."

McDermott's advocacy for women in coaching is the subject of Skurski's latest Inside the Bills column.

“It's something that he really believes in,” said Phoebe Schecter, who worked with the Bills' tight ends and assisted the offensive, defensive and special teams quality control coaches as a season-long intern.

“He's not just saying it. He wants to see a change in the landscape, but he wants the best people to have the opportunity to make that change. That's what's so unique and special to him. To see him up there, I'm so excited and proud to know that I've been able to work with him and to see how he's giving back to the future of football.”

Mailbag: How important is the NFL scouting combine for teams? Has Chad Kelly run out of opportunities? Who will the Bills target in free agency?

UB's Tyree Jackson shows his blazing speed: The 6-foot-7 Jackson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds, the seventh fastest of any quarterback at the combine in the past five years. But he also drew some skepticism from former NFL quarterbacks, Mark Gaughan writes.

Anthony Johnson will wait until UB's pro day to run the 40: The wide receiver tweaked his ankle at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., five weeks ago, and he wants to be closer to 100 percent before he shows off his speed.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.