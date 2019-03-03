BLACHURA, David J. "Dayv"

March 2, 2019, beloved husband of Diane (nee LaPrell) Blachura; devoted father of Nicole (Jon) Jablonski; loving grandfather of Kirsten Krug; dearest brother of Lynn (Wayne) Less, Alan and Robert (Susan) Blachura; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. Family will be present Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Tuesday at 8:45 AM and at St. Bernard Church at 9:30 AM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com