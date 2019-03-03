BARONE, Barbara Elizabeth

BARONE - Barbara Elizabeth 71, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a long illness. Loving mother of Craig C. Robinson and Cherisa (Zeb) Hammond and grandmother of Chloe Robinson, Mia Robinson, and Jasmine Dominguez. Barbara was preceded in death by daughters, Corina (Anthony) Dominguez and Sarah Robinson; sister Jeanine (nee Barone) Buffum; and parents Kathryn (Bean) Barone and Theodore R. Barone. She is survived by sisters Donna (Hal) Mason, Richele Barone, and Norine (nee Barone) Dagliano and brothers Ted (Jacqueline) Barone and Dan Barone, as well as several nieces and nephews. A graduate of Cattaraugus Central School, Barbara earned an associate degree from SUNY Delhi and later went on to earn a master's degree in education from Alabama A&M University. She retired from Huntsville City Schools where she taught first grade at Weatherly Heights Elementary School. A Memorial Service was held at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville, on February 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Western New York in June for her many friends and family in the region.