BARNETT, Geraldine A. (Williams)

BARNETT - Geraldine A.

(nee Williams)

Age 86, of the City of Tonawanda, February 28, 2019. Wife of 66 years to Kenneth L. Barnett, Sr.; mother of Kenneth (Janise) Barnett, Jr., Kathy (Anthony) Messana, Donna Graf, and Jean (late David) Maier; grandmother of John, Joshua, Jacob, Michael (Melissa), Matthew, Adam, Amber, and David II; great-grandmother of Nickolas, Collin, Nathan, and Douglas; sister of Betty (late JD) Williams, Helen (Willard) Stout, Robert (Sandra) Williams, Thomas Williams, Diane (Chris) Klenk, and the late Roberta Obrecht and John Williams; also many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Geraldine was a 1951 graduate of Tonawanda High School. Calling hours will be held on Monday (March 4) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 8 PM, following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com