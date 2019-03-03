ANDERSON, Marilyn

ANDERSON - Marilyn February 28, 2019, of Grand Island. Mother of Michael Anderson, Sr. Grandmother of Michael, Joshua (Jacqui) and Jeremiah Anderson and Nicole (Kerry) Lanthier. Great- grandmother of Racheal, Samara and Lucia. Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.