Amerks fall to Crunch, drop back into a tie for first in division

It was the third game in 44 hours for the Syracuse and it was on the road. It made no difference. The Crunch finished the game with three unanswered goals in a 4-1 victory over the Rochester American at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse scored three goals with the man advantage and added an empty-net score.

The victory put Syracuse (35-18-5) into a tie with the Amerks (35-17-5) for first place with75 points each in the North Division of the American Hockey League. And, the Crunch has a game in hand on Rochester.

Alexander Nylander scored the only Rochester goal, tying the game at 1-1 at 3:57 of the second period. Andy Andreoff had given Syracuse the first lead with a power-play goal, his 22nd of the season, at 7:24 of the opening period.

The game stayed tied for less than three minutes. Syracuse broke the deadlock when Alex Barre-Boulet scored, again on the power play, at 6:38.

Mitchell Stephens made it 3-1 with his third goal in two games against Rochester. It came at the 12-minute mark of the third period, his ninth of the season.

Boris Katchouk added the empty-net tally with Stephens getting the assist.

Syracuse was helped by 20 minutes in penalties incurred by the Amerks and was 3 for 8 on the power play. Rochester was 0 for 5 with the advantage.

Rochester had a 37-27 advantage in shots on goal, but Syracuse goalie Martin Ouellette, the game's first star, stopped 36 of them. Scott Wedgewood had 23 saves for Rochester.

Carter Verhaeghe had two assists for Syracuse and was second start. Nylander was the third star with his 10 goal of the season, his second in the last two games.

Rochester can look ahead to a three-game weekend this week. The Amerks will be home against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Then face the Binghamton Devils in a home-and-home series, Saturday night in Binghamton and Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Arena.