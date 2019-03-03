Hospice Spring Bouquet sale starts Monday

The Hospice Buffalo Spring Bouquet Sale will run from Monday to Saturday at all Erie County KeyBank branches, Paula’s Donuts, and participating florists, hospitals, public buildings and area businesses.

Bouquets – a mix of daisies, sunflowers, roses, asters, other fresh flowers and greens – cost $10. Proceeds will be used for Hospice-related programs.

Paula’s Donuts will sell a special “Cannoli Donut” for $3 each or 4 for $10 and donate half of the proceeds to Hospice Buffalo.

The annual sale has raised more than $6 million since it was founded more than three decades ago by the Professional Florists of Western New York. It is the largest community-wide fundraiser for the foundation.

For more information, visit hospicespringbouquetsale.com or call the Hospice Foundation at 686-8090.