ZMIJEWSKI, Bernice (Kowalikowska)

ZMIJEWSKI - Bernice (nee Kowalikowska)

February 28, 2019, of Elma; beloved wife of the late John Zmijewski; loving mother of Chester (Gina), Beatrice (Michael) Strumpf and Irene (Peter) Wachowski; cherished Babcia of 10 grand and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Stasia (Franek) Sady; also predeceased by other sisters and brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 3-8 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9 AM in St. Gabriel RC Church. Kindly assemble at church. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.