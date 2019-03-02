WITTIG, Irene M. (Anastasi)

February 28, 2019, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Gregory A. Wittig; dearest mother of Pamela (Guy) Agostinelli, Kathleen Wittig (John Fiske), Robert (Dawn) Wittig, Douglas (Sheridan) Wittig and Lisa (Scott) Donhauser; cherished grandmother of Michael (Brenna) Rybak, Tina (Mark) Cencora, Andrew Chruscicki, Victoria Donhauser (fiance; Wes Zimmerman), Cooper, Max, Hannah, Lydia, Melody and Taylor Wittig; great-grandmother of Emily Cencora, Neal and Skylar Wittig; sister of the late Mafalda Colavecchia and the late Richard Anastasi; sister-in-law "Sis" of Marylou Peters and Joan Anastasi; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, March 3rd from 1-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park, Depew). Funeral Services will be held on Monday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, Beechwood/Blocher Foundation or Hospice. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com