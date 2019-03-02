Windsong plans free smoking cessation series

Windsong will offer a free smoking cessation program starting March 5.

Silvia Melton, a registered nurse and trained facilitator, will provide attendees with information on the benefits of quitting, planning a quit date and attempt, strategies for quitting, overcoming nicotine withdrawal, learning about medication options and coping skills, changing habits and behaviors, stress reduction techniques, managing obstacles and reframing thoughts.

Classes will start at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Windsong’s conference room, 55 Spindrift Drive in Williamsville, and continue at the same time on three Tuesdays after that. To register, call 631-2500, Ext. 2240, or email gfedele@windsongradiology.com.

“Studies show that smoking cessation clearly improves respiratory symptoms and prevents excessive decline in lung function,” said Dr. Raja Cheruvu, a radiologist at Windsong.