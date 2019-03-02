WESTON, Shirley A. (Balcerzak)

February 26, 2019 of Medina, NY. Beloved mother of Timothy (Diane) and Lynne; loving Busha of Brandon and Amber; dear great-grandmother of Nikolai and PennyLynn; cherished sister of Barbara Waters, the late Marcia Tuohey and Bob Balcerzak. Friends will be received Sunday, March 3rd, 3-7 PM. Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919, where a funeral service will be held Monday, March 4th at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice Buffalo in Shirley's memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.LAKESIDEFUNERALHOME.com