UNDERHILL, Jay G.

Of East Aurora, age 75, passed away February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of late Sonja Underhill; loving father of Lisa (Todd) Orlando and Carla (Terry) Conlan; cherished grandfather of Tyler and Madison Orlando and Jackson Conlan; son of the late Earl and Estelle Underhill; brother of late Ray (late Barbara) Dean; brother-in-law of Verna Mae "Susie" (late Wayne) Hadley and John Halverson; survived by many nieces and nephews and best friend David Thomason. Funeral Service, Monday, March 4, 6 PM at Nativity Lutheran Church, 970 E. Main St., East Aurora, with a reception to follow. Services by COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc. Jay was a member of the East Aurora Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years. Family encourages donations to The Erie County SPCA. Online condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com