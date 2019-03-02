THORSELL, Dr. H. Gregory

THORSELL - Dr. H. Gregory February 28, 2019, age 88. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the LIND FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 W. 3rd Street, Jamestown. The funeral will be held at 1 PM Monday in First Presbyterian Church, 509 Prendergast Avenue, Jamestown. Dr. Thorsell received his training at the University of Buffalo, was a member of Theta Chi and Nu Sigma Nu Fraternities and then returned to his hometown of Jamestown, where, for many years, he provided surgical care through Jamestown General and WCA Hospitals. Condolences may be shared at www.lindfuneralhome.com