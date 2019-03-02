Take a healthy grocery store tour this week

Cornell Cooperative Extension educators will continue a new program this week when they visit several Tops markets to help shoppers read food labels, learn to how to unit price and save money, and find more foods lower in salt and sugar.

Jenna Fadale, with the Niagara County Extension office, came up with the idea for the healthy grocery store tours while chatting up shoppers at the Portage Road Tops in Niagara Falls.

Eat Smart NY — run by the Extension across the region — reached out to Tops corporate officials to bring off the store tours, which also provide information about SNAP, the former food stamp program. More than 50 people participated in the 45-minute tours one day last month.

The following stores will participate from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday: