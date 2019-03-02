Share this article

Jenna Fadale, right, with the Niagara County Cornell Cooperatiive Extension office, came up with the idea for Tops healthy grocery store tours. (Cornell Cooperative Extension/Special to the News)

Take a healthy grocery store tour this week

|Published |Updated

Cornell Cooperative Extension educators will continue a new program this week when they visit several Tops markets to help shoppers read food labels, learn to how to unit price and save money, and find more foods lower in salt and sugar.

Jenna Fadale, with the Niagara County Extension office, came up with the idea for the healthy grocery store tours while chatting up shoppers at the Portage Road Tops in Niagara Falls.

Eat Smart NY — run by the Extension across the region — reached out to Tops corporate officials to bring off the store tours, which also provide information about SNAP, the former food stamp program. More than 50 people participated in the 45-minute tours one day last month.

The following stores will participate from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday:

  • 345 Amherst St.
  • 1000 Portage Ave., Niagara Falls
  • 2401 W. State St., Olean
  • 2000 Washington St., Jamestown

Scott Scanlon – Scott Scanlon, an award-winning reporter, is editor of WNY Refresh, which focuses on health, fitness, nutrition and family matters. A Western New York native, he is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and received his master's in history from Binghamton University.
