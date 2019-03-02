SISTER M. JULIE O'STROSKE, OSF, formerly Virginia Dorothy O'Stroske

Passed away February 28, 2019. Born October 1, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Martin and Marie Anne (Walsh) O'Stroske and was professed August 18, 1953. Survived by a special niece, Paula, and a cousin, Jack, as well as her Sisters in Community. She was the sister of the late Martin and John and Rita. Sister will be waked from 4-7 PM on Sunday, March 3, Prayer Service at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 AM.

Memorials may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com for guest register.