RIZZO - John P. March 1, 2019, beloved husband of Susan Borowiak; dear father of John Jay (Dawn) Rizzo, Jill (Peter) Rosche and Judith (Kevin Smithers) Rizzo; papa of Aris, Gretta and Peter, Jr.; brother of Scott Laituri and predeceased by Michael, Paul and Lynn. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 11 AM to 3 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at the Big Timers Club, 1278 E. Lovejoy St., from 4-8 PM. John was a longtime member of the Big Timers Club.