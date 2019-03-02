RAQUET, Calvin Marvin

RAQUET - Calvin Marvin Of Akron, at the age of 95, on February 26, 2019. Husband of the late Catherine A. (nee Pritchard) Raquet; father of David (Nancy), Lorna (John) Calletto, Linda (Thomas) Gallagher and Steven (Patricia) Raquet; brother of the late Aldine (late Earl) Crawford; also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday from 4-7 PM at the BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, L.L.C., 130 Main St., Akron (716-542-9522). Friends are invited to join the family for Services at the Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Rd., on Monday at 11 AM. Burial to follow at Clarence Centre Cemetery. Mr. Raquet was a longtime volunteer, "Volunteer of The Year - 1997" at the Brothers of Mercy. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Brothers of Mercy "Building Fund", The Center for Hospice & Palliative Care and the Clarence United Methodist Church. Please visit www.BERNHARDTFUNERAL.com