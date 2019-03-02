PIERINO, Rosaria A. "Sara"

PIERINO - Rosaria A. "Sara"

February 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Vincent and Frances (Longo) Pierino; sister of the late Thomas (late Marie), late Vincent (Bertha), and late Nicholas Pierino; loving aunt of Donna (Michael) Nicholson, Thomas (Karen) Pierino, Mary (David) Croglio, DDS., Vincent (Lori) Pierino, James (Terri) Pierino; also survived by great nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Sunday from 2-5 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church (Ministry Center), Monday at 10:30 AM. Please share your online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com