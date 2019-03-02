Pembroke man arrested in connection with violent domestic incident

A Pembroke man was arrested on three charges Friday following an investigation into a violent domestic incident Feb. 20, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Philip J. Severino, 42, of Pratt Road, was remanded to Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail after he was arraigned in Batavia Town Court on counts of second-degree assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Sheriff’s Office said Severino is alleged to have assaulted another person at a Pratt Road address while two children were present. He is scheduled to appear in Pembroke Town Court on March 12.